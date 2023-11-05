When the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Laviska Shenault Jr. hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Laviska Shenault Jr. score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Shenault has racked up 43 yards on seven receptions, averaging 7.2 yards per game.

Shenault does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0

