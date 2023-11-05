Will Jonathan Mingo find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts come together in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mingo will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo's 19 catches have yielded 195 yards (32.5 per game). He has been targeted 34 times.

Mingo, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0

Rep Jonathan Mingo with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.