Hornets vs. Mavericks November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last season, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
- LaMelo Ball's numbers last season were 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 4 made treys.
- Gordon Hayward recorded 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists.
- Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic posted 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists last year.
- Per game, Kyrie Irving put up 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He drained 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in league).
- Grant Williams recorded 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Dwight Powell recorded 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He sank 73.2% of his shots from the floor.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mavericks
|Hornets
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|111
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.2
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|33%
