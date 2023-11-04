The Week 10 college football schedule includes five games involving schools from the SWAC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Prairie View A&M Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Southern Tigers at Jackson State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Jaguars at Alcorn State Braves 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Grambling Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

