Looking to see how the two games featuring NEC teams played out in Week 10 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading to see the top performers and results from all of those games.

LIU Post vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Week 10 NEC Results

LIU Post 29 Saint Francis (PA) 28

LIU Post Leaders

Passing: Chris Howell (11-for-17, 172 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Chris Howell (11-for-17, 172 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Howell (7 ATT, 70 YDS)

Howell (7 ATT, 70 YDS) Receiving: Aviyon Smith-Mack (0 TAR, 3 REC, 98 YDS)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Passing: Nick Whitfield Jr. (18-for-26, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Nick Whitfield Jr. (18-for-26, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Deondre Scott (17 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Deondre Scott (17 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dawson Snyder (0 TAR, 7 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) LIU Post 375 Total Yards 395 209 Passing Yards 224 166 Rushing Yards 171 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's NEC Games

Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Merrimack Warriors

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Duane Stadium

Duane Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Stonehill Skyhawks at Duquesne Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field

Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

