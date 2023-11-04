Best Bets & Odds for the Tulsa vs. Charlotte Game – Saturday, November 4
AAC opponents will clash when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) meet the Charlotte 49ers (2-6). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Tulsa vs. Charlotte?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tulsa 26, Charlotte 24
- Tulsa has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Golden Hurricane have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.
- Charlotte has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.
- This season, the 49ers have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
- The Golden Hurricane have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Charlotte (+4)
- In eight Tulsa games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Charlotte owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 4 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Six of Tulsa's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.
- There have been four Charlotte games that have ended with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 36.8 points per game, 10.7 points fewer than the point total of 47.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Tulsa
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.8
|55.8
|57.8
|Implied Total AVG
|37.1
|37.8
|36.5
|ATS Record
|3-4-1
|1-3-0
|2-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
Charlotte
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|47.5
|47.8
|Implied Total AVG
|30.9
|26.3
|34.3
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|0-3-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-3
|1-3
