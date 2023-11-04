Terry Rozier could make a big impact for the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 128-119 loss to the Rockets (his previous game) Rozier produced 21 points and six assists.

Below we will look at Rozier's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-118)

Over 20.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Rozier's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 119.5 points per game last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 45.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Pacers were 28th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pacers were ranked 26th in the league defensively last season, conceding 26.4 per contest.

Allowing 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Terry Rozier vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 37 23 1 9 2 0 2 1/8/2023 36 19 6 6 2 0 2 11/16/2022 33 17 2 8 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.