Looking at the schools in the OVC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 10 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 35-31 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Robert Morris

Robert Morris Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2. UT Martin

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

6-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 38-34 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech

@ Tennessee Tech Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: W 25-24 vs Bryant

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Lindenwood

@ Lindenwood Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4. Tennessee State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

6-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 43-20 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Charleston Southern

@ Charleston Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 38-13 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6. Lindenwood

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 43-20 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

