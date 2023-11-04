North Carolina vs. Campbell: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) are heavily favored, by 38.5 points, versus the FCS Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. An over/under of 67.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Campbell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
North Carolina vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Campbell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-38.5)
|67.5
|-
|-
North Carolina vs. Campbell Betting Trends
- North Carolina is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- Campbell has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.
North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the ACC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
