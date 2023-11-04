In the contest between the North Carolina Central Eagles and Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Eagles to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-18.3) 54.8 North Carolina Central 37, Norfolk State 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans won just two games against the spread last season.

The Spartans and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 36.3 26.0 52.7 32.3 21.8 27.0 Norfolk State 22.4 27.8 26.0 31.0 20.2 25.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.