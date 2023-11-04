Big Ten opponents will battle when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) meet the Michigan State Spartans (2-6). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Nebraska vs. Michigan State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Michigan State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17
  • Nebraska has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Cornhuskers have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
  • This season, Michigan State has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Spartans have entered six games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cornhuskers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Nebraska (-3)
  • In eight Nebraska games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Cornhuskers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Michigan State has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in five chances.

Parlay your bets together on the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (34.5)
  • This season, five of Nebraska's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 34.5 points.
  • Every game featuring Michigan State this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 34.5.
  • Nebraska averages 20.3 points per game against Michigan State's 18, totaling 3.8 points over the game's point total of 34.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43.3 41.1 47
Implied Total AVG 26.5 27 25.7
ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 3-2-0 0-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Michigan State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.8 48.5 39
Implied Total AVG 30.6 33.4 23.5
ATS Record 2-4-1 2-3-0 0-1-1
Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.