The Miami Hurricanes (6-2) are 4-point favorites on the road against the NC State Wolfpack (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team features a stingy rushing defense, with the Hurricanes ninth in the country against the run, and the Wolfpack 25th. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. NC State matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-4) 45.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Miami (FL) (-4.5) 45.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

NC State has a record of 2-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Miami (FL) has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice when favored by 4 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

