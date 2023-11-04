The Miami Hurricanes (6-2) are 4-point favorites on the road against the NC State Wolfpack (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team features a stingy rushing defense, with the Hurricanes ninth in the country against the run, and the Wolfpack 25th. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. NC State matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (FL) (-4) 45.5 -185 +150
FanDuel Miami (FL) (-4.5) 45.5 -184 +152

Week 10 Odds

NC State vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • NC State has a record of 2-4-1 against the spread this year.
  • The Wolfpack have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Miami (FL) has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice when favored by 4 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

