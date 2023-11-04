According to our computer model, the Towson Tigers will take down the North Carolina A&T Aggies when the two teams come together at Truist Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

NC A&T vs. Towson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Towson (-7.8) 49.9 Towson 29, NC A&T 21

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have no wins against the spread this year.

NC A&T has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have covered or pushed in every game with a spread (3-0-0) this season.

In theTigers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Aggies vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC A&T 13.4 29.4 13.3 33.3 13.4 27.0 Towson 22.6 32.6 16.8 34.5 28.5 30.8

