Air Force, Fresno State, Week 10 MWC Football Power Rankings
Which team is on top of the MWC as we head into Week 10 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Air Force
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Odds to Win MWC: -115
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th
- Last Game: W 30-13 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Army
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Fresno State
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win MWC: +550
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Boise State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. UNLV
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +900
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ New Mexico
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Boise State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MWC: +525
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th
- Last Game: W 32-7 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Fresno State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
5. Wyoming
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +700
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
- Last Game: L 32-7 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. San Jose State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MWC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
- Last Game: W 35-0 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
7. Utah State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th
- Last Game: L 42-21 vs San Jose State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ San Diego State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Colorado State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
- Last Game: L 30-13 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Wyoming
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. San Diego State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th
- Last Game: L 6-0 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Nevada
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
- Last Game: W 34-24 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Hawaii
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
11. New Mexico
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th
- Last Game: L 34-24 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: UNLV
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Hawaii
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-11
- Odds to Win MWC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th
- Last Game: L 35-0 vs San Jose State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Nevada
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
