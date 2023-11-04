The Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Beirne Stadium in a clash of Big South foes.

Bryant is totaling 358.9 yards per game on offense (62nd in the FCS), and rank 90th on the other side of the ball, yielding 386.9 yards allowed per game. With 332.0 total yards per game on offense, Gardner-Webb ranks 85th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 64th, surrendering 353.8 total yards per game.

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Beirne Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Gardner-Webb vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Bryant 332.0 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.9 (63rd) 353.8 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.9 (89th) 144.9 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.3 (75th) 187.1 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.6 (43rd) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has put up 938 passing yards, or 117.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has recorded seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 10.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Narii Gaither has run for 481 yards on 94 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 20 catches, totaling 151 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Jayden Brown is a key figure in this offense, with 384 rushing yards on 76 carries with four touchdowns and 244 receiving yards (30.5 per game) on 14 catches with five touchdowns

Ephraim Floyd has racked up 300 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Karim Page has racked up 197 reciving yards (24.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has been a dual threat for Bryant so far this season. He has 1,808 passing yards, completing 60.5% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 318 yards (39.8 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Fabrice Mukendi has been handed the ball 59 times this year and racked up 313 yards (39.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Matthew Prochaska has hauled in 24 catches for 460 yards (57.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Landon Ruggieri has caught 28 passes for 319 yards (39.9 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Powell has hauled in 23 grabs for 274 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bryant or Gardner-Webb gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.