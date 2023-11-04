The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Elon Phoenix (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium in a CAA battle.

Delaware has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (34.6 points per game) and 17th-best in scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game). Elon ranks 90th in the FCS with 20.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 36th with 23.1 points ceded per contest on defense.

We will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Elon vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Elon vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Elon Delaware 303.8 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.5 (16th) 383.3 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.4 (45th) 134.8 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.0 (26th) 169.0 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.5 (18th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has racked up 1,021 yards (127.6 ypg) while completing 60.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton has carried the ball 137 times for 674 yards, with five touchdowns.

Wayne Dixie has racked up 137 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner's 348 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 catches on 23 targets with four touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy has recorded 346 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Johncarlos Miller's 16 catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 279 yards (34.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has thrown for 1,299 yards (162.4 ypg) to lead Delaware, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has racked up 700 rushing yards on 89 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also added 274 yards (34.3 per game) on 18 catches with three touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby has carried the ball 50 times for 365 yards (45.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend's team-leading 414 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 32 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jojo Bermudez has racked up 23 grabs for 247 yards, an average of 30.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

