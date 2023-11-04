The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) square off against a fellow AAC foe when they host the Charlotte 49ers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks eighth-worst in the FBS (35.9 points allowed per game), Tulsa has played better offensively, ranking 105th in the FBS by totaling 22.0 points per game. Charlotte ranks second-worst in points per game (14.8), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 59th in the FBS with 24.6 points ceded per contest.

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Charlotte Tulsa 309.3 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.3 (100th) 345.6 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.3 (114th) 143.1 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (35th) 166.1 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.8 (114th) 12 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (128th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 669 yards on 57-of-101 passing with three touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 102 times for 484 yards (60.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has racked up 275 yards (on 61 attempts).

Jack Hestera leads his team with 303 receiving yards on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has totaled 226 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Colin Weber's 30 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 212 yards.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has thrown for 1,088 yards (136.0 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Watkins, has carried the ball 119 times for 446 yards (55.8 per game), scoring two times.

Jordan Ford has piled up 253 yards on 67 attempts, scoring one time.

Devan Williams' team-leading 372 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 43 targets) with two touchdowns.

Kamdyn Benjamin has caught 20 passes while averaging 36.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Marquis Shoulders' 16 grabs are good enough for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

