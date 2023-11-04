A pair of Sun Belt teams hit the field when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) are in action on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Marshall matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-3.5) 55.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-3.5) 55.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Appalachian State has a record of just 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Marshall has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

