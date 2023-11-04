Appalachian State vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
A pair of Sun Belt teams hit the field when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) are in action on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Marshall matchup.
Appalachian State vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Appalachian State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-3.5)
|55.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-3.5)
|55.5
|-200
|+164
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Penn State vs Maryland
- South Alabama vs Troy
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Missouri vs Georgia
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Appalachian State vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has a record of just 2-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Marshall has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.