The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) and Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) will battle in a clash of Sun Belt foes at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. Marshall?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 31, Marshall 29

Appalachian State 31, Marshall 29 Appalachian State has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mountaineers have a 2-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Marshall has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Thundering Herd have been at least a +135 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Marshall (+3)



Marshall (+3) So far this season Appalachian State has two victories against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in six chances).

Marshall has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.

The Thundering Herd have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points five times this season.

In the Marshall's eight games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 59 points per game, 3.5 points more than the total of 55.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 53.9 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.8 31.5 ATS Record 2-5-1 1-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 46.5 47.0 Implied Total AVG 26.4 27.7 25.5 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

