For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anthony DeAngelo a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Anthony DeAngelo score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

DeAngelo stats and insights

DeAngelo is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

