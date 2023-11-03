Ugo Humbert will play Harold Mayot next in the Moselle Open quarterfinals. At +250, Humbert has the second-best odds to win this tournament at Les Arenes de Metz.

Humbert at the 2023 Moselle Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Humbert's Next Match

On Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 AM ET, Humbert will meet Mayot in the quarterfinals, after getting past Dominic Thiem 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Humbert Stats

Humbert beat Thiem 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

The 25-year-old Humbert is 27-24 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Humbert has gone 21-15.

Through 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Humbert has played 25.4 games per match. He won 51.2% of them.

On hard courts, Humbert has played 36 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.2 games per match while winning 51.8% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Humbert has won 78.4% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Humbert has won 79.2% of his games on serve and 24.2% on return.

