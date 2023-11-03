North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robeson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Robeson County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robeson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Purnell Swet Senior High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
