North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Pitt County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southwest Onslow High School at Farmville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Farmville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pitt High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
