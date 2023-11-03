North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mitchell County Today - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Mitchell County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mitchell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Away Team at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Spruce Pine, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.