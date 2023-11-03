If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Northeast Guilford High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Weddington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Clemmons, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Catholic High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexander Central High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mecklenburg High School at Grimsley High School