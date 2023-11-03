North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Iredell County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Independence High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Iredell High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
