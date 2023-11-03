North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Halifax County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwest Halifax High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Halifax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weldon High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Rapids High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
