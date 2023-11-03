In Guilford County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Northeast Guilford High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Iredell High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Davidson High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mecklenburg High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at North Stanly High School