North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Greene County, North Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Greene County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Greene Central High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
