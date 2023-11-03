North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gates County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Gates County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gates County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Weldon High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.