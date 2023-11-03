North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Ardrey Kell High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reagan High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stokes High School at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashbrook High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
