The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Ardrey Kell High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at T.C. Roberson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at Mountain Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Burnsville, NC

Burnsville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stokes High School at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashbrook High School at Oak Grove High School