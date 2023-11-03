North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Durham County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wake Christian Academy at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
