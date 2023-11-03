Duplin County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

James Kenan High School at Beddingfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene Central High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Teachey, NC

Teachey, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union High School at Southeast Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Halifax, NC

Halifax, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Wayne High School at East Duplin High School