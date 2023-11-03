North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Carteret County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Croatan High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bailey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.