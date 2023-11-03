North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Davidson High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.