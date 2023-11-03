Ahead of a matchup with the New York Knicks (2-3), the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 3 at Fiserv Forum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Knicks are coming off of a 95-89 loss to the Cavaliers in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson scored 24 points in the Knicks' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG MarJon Beauchamp SF Questionable Illness 6.0 1.5 0.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Questionable Knee 22.7 3.0 3.3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

ESPN, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.