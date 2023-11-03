North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Anson County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Anson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Anson Senior High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Marshville, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
