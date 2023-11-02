Week 10 ACC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 10 college football schedule includes eight games featuring ACC teams involved. Keep reading to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.
Week 10 ACC Results
Duke 24 Wake Forest 21
- Pregame Favorite: Duke (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 40.5
Duke Leaders
- Passing: Grayson Loftis (7-for-19, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jaquez Moore (11 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jordan Moore (4 TAR, 3 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD)
Wake Forest Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Griffis (16-for-19, 241 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Demond Claiborne (19 ATT, 81 YDS)
- Receiving: Taylor Morin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 92 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Duke
|Wake Forest
|267
|Total Yards
|400
|86
|Passing Yards
|241
|181
|Rushing Yards
|159
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 10 ACC Games
Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 3
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Syracuse (-3)
No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-3)
Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Favorite: -
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Favorite: Louisville (-9.5)
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Florida State (-21.5)
Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-5.5)
