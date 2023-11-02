When the Duke Blue Devils square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:30 PM on Thursday, November 2, our projection model predicts the Blue Devils will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (-12.5) Under (45) Duke 32, Wake Forest 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Duke vs. Wake Forest? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Demon Deacons.

So far this season, the Demon Deacons have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Wake Forest has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year.

In Demon Deacons seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

The average over/under for Wake Forest games this year is 8.5 more points than the point total of 45 for this outing.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blue Devils' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Blue Devils have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 12.5-point favorites or more, Duke has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Blue Devils have played seven games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

Duke games have had an average of 47.9 points this season, 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Demon Deacons vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 25.9 15.0 29.2 10.4 20.3 22.7 Wake Forest 22.3 24.5 25.2 25.0 17.3 23.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.