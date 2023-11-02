A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Troy Trojans (6-2) and the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. South Alabama matchup.

Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 45.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Troy vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Troy has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

South Alabama has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Jaguars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

