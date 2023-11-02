On Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans.

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +700

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +650

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Najee Harris - 44.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) Connor Heyward - - 24.5 (-113) Diontae Johnson - - 59.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 53.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 213.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Allen Robinson II - - 13.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 25.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derrick Henry - 72.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 53.5 (-113) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 16.5 (-113) Treylon Burks - - 24.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 23.5 (-113) Will Levis 204.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Tyjae Spears - - 15.5 (-114)

