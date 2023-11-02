If you're looking for the best bet to make among the 14 NFL games in Week 9, we're on the Chiefs at -1.5 in terms of the point spreads. Don't stop there, though -- scroll down, because we have plenty more tips, which you could use in a parlay.

Best Week 9 Spread Bets

Pick: Kansas City -1.5 vs. Miami

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas City by 3.6 points

Kansas City by 3.6 points Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Las Vegas -1.5 vs. New York

Matchup: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Las Vegas by 4.1 points

Las Vegas by 4.1 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Buffalo +2 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite & Spread: Buffalo by 1.2 points

Buffalo by 1.2 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Pittsburgh -2.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 3.7 points

Pittsburgh by 3.7 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 2

November 2 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Houston -2.5 vs. Tampa Bay

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 7.3 points

Houston by 7.3 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 9 Total Bets

Under 44 - Seattle vs. Baltimore

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 42.0 points

42.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 46 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Total: 47.4 points

47.4 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 49.5 - Buffalo vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Total: 42.0 points

42.0 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 50.5 - Miami vs. Kansas City

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 49.4 points

49.4 points Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 40 - Tampa Bay vs. Houston

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans Projected Total: 37.5 points

37.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 5

November 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

