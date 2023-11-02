Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers meet on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kotkaniemi's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:44 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in four of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kotkaniemi has a point in seven of 10 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 4 10 Points 2 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

