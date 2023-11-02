You can wager on player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and others on the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Kotkaniemi's four goals and six assists in 10 games for Carolina add up to 10 total points on the season.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 1 1 2 1

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Seth Jarvis is a top offensive contributor for Carolina with nine total points this season. He has scored four goals and added five assists in 10 games.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 2 2 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 1 1 2

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Teuvo Teravainen's eight goals and one assist add up to nine points this season.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 3 0 3 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (15 total points), having registered five goals and 10 assists.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 2 0 2 5

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Adam Fox has three goals and eight assists to total 11 points (1.2 per game).

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 4 at Oilers Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

