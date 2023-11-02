When the Duke Blue Devils square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:30 PM on Thursday, November 2, our projection model predicts the Blue Devils will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (-12.5) Under (45) Duke 32, Wake Forest 11

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blue Devils an 83.3% chance to win.

The Blue Devils have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Duke has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

The Blue Devils have seen three of its seven games go over the point total.

Duke games have had an average of 47.9 points this season, 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Demon Deacons have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, the Demon Deacons are 1-1 against the spread.

In Demon Deacons seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

The average total in Wake Forest games this season is 8.5 more points than the point total of 45 in this outing.

Blue Devils vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 25.9 15 29.2 10.4 20.3 22.7 Wake Forest 22.3 24.5 25.2 25 17.3 23.7

