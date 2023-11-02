The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Demon Deacons are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-12.5) 45 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-12.5) 44.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Duke vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Duke has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Wake Forest has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

