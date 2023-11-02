Should you wager on Anthony DeAngelo to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Anthony DeAngelo score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

DeAngelo stats and insights

DeAngelo is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 18 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

