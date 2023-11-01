Winthrop's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Eagles are currently 7-3) on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, away versus the Little Rock Trojans.

If you're looking to see the Winthrop Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Winthrop games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Little Rock A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Xavier A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 South Carolina A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Florida State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Toccoa Falls H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Longwood H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 South Carolina Upstate A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Presbyterian A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Radford H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 UNC Asheville H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Gardner-Webb A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Charleston Southern A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 High Point H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UNC Asheville A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Charleston Southern H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Winthrop's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Little Rock Trojans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jack Stephens Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Winthrop's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Winthrop players

Shop for Winthrop gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
KJ Doucet 10 14.0 3.7 1.7 0.6 0.0 50.6% (45-89) 45.0% (18-40)
Kelton Talford 10 12.4 4.2 0.4 0.5 0.5 64.2% (43-67) 0.0% (0-2)
Kasen Harrison 10 11.5 3.6 4.0 1.5 0.2 43.2% (38-88) 34.5% (10-29)
Nick Johnson 10 10.6 4.0 1.5 1.6 0.2 40.2% (33-82) 30.0% (9-30)
Alex Timmerman 9 10.0 6.1 0.9 0.3 0.0 55.4% (31-56) 33.3% (1-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.