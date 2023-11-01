Buy Tickets for Western Carolina Catamounts Women's Basketball Games
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) will be at home against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues.
Upcoming Western Carolina games
Western Carolina's next matchup information
- Opponent: UNC Asheville Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Ramsey Center
Top Western Carolina players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Chelsea Wooten
|8
|11.3
|1.9
|2.3
|1.3
|0.3
|34.0% (32-94)
|27.9% (19-68)
|Lonasia Brewer
|9
|9.1
|6.0
|2.6
|0.7
|0.7
|47.5% (38-80)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Zanoria Cruz
|9
|8.3
|2.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.4
|46.4% (26-56)
|25.0% (2-8)
|Jada Burton
|9
|7.0
|3.6
|4.3
|1.7
|0.3
|43.5% (27-62)
|12.5% (1-8)
|Audrey Meyers
|9
|6.4
|3.1
|0.9
|0.7
|0.2
|57.1% (24-42)
|0.0% (0-2)
