The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) will be at home against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues.

Upcoming Western Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 North Carolina A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Murray State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Queens (NC) A 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Southern Wesleyan H 1:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Montreat H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Furman H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Wofford H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Samford A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Mercer A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 East Tennessee State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Chattanooga H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UNC Greensboro H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Wofford A 11:00 AM
Sat, Feb 10 Furman A 2:00 PM

Western Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UNC Asheville Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ramsey Center

Top Western Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chelsea Wooten 8 11.3 1.9 2.3 1.3 0.3 34.0% (32-94) 27.9% (19-68)
Lonasia Brewer 9 9.1 6.0 2.6 0.7 0.7 47.5% (38-80) 0.0% (0-1)
Zanoria Cruz 9 8.3 2.9 1.1 0.4 0.4 46.4% (26-56) 25.0% (2-8)
Jada Burton 9 7.0 3.6 4.3 1.7 0.3 43.5% (27-62) 12.5% (1-8)
Audrey Meyers 9 6.4 3.1 0.9 0.7 0.2 57.1% (24-42) 0.0% (0-2)

