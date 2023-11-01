It's not enough to simply be a fan of Western Carolina. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Catamounts by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Western Carolina team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lonasia Brewer 7 10.0 5.9 2.7 0.9 0.3 Zanoria Cruz 7 9.6 2.9 1.0 0.4 0.6 Chelsea Wooten 7 8.7 1.9 2.6 1.4 0.3 Audrey Meyers 7 7.9 3.3 1.1 0.7 0.3 Tyja Beans 7 6.7 5.0 1.1 1.1 0.1 Jada Burton 7 6.7 3.6 4.6 1.7 0.4 Reagan Trumm 6 4.8 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 Ewa Kielar 7 2.7 2.9 0.3 0.6 0.4 Tyra Robinson 6 2.2 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.2 Tamori Plantin 6 1.8 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.2

Western Carolina season stats

Western Carolina's record is just only 2-5 so far this season.

The Catamounts have one home win this year (1-2) and are 1-3 on the road.

Western Carolina's best victory this season came against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 349) in the RPI. Western Carolina took home the 54-43 win on the road on November 16.

This year, the Catamounts have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Western Carolina's 22 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Western Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Presbyterian H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 South Carolina Upstate H 11:30 AM Sat, Dec 9 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 North Carolina A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Murray State H 2:00 PM

